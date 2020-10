Sheriff: Man shot, killed by Elmwood Place officer in exchange of gunfire



A man has died after an Elmwood Place police officer shot him on Tuesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WCPO. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:30 Published 37 minutes ago

Elmwood Place officer shot, killed man in exchange of gunfire



A man has died after an Elmwood Place police officer shot him on Tuesday. Police said the man opened fire on the officer. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:56 Published 2 hours ago