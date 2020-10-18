Rays World Series watch party begins in St Pete
The St.
Pete Pier and the Tampa Convention Center Sail Plaza are hosting Tampa Bay Rays World Series watch parties.
Rays quest for first World Series title continues Tuesday vs. DodgersThe Rays take on the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.
Oreses Destrade | Morning BlendWe chat with Announcer Orestes Destrade about the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Previewing the World Series between the Dodgers and RaysPreviewing the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays | Brad Galli has more
Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERDAlex Rodriguex joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers making the World Series. Hear what Arod suggests the Dodgers need to do to stop the Tampa Bay Rays, plus his thoughts on Mookie..
Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL PennantThe LA Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.