Record Mail-In Ballots For 2020 Election Mean Record Postal Costs

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:48s
The record number of mail-in ballots for the 2020 election has also meant record postal costs.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.


Critical swing states could take longer to count mail-in ballots

Election officials across the U.S. are dealing with a record-breaking number of mail-in ballots as...
FOXNews.com - Published

Postal carrier arrested for tampering with election, trashing "large quantity" of mail-in ballots

(Natural News) New Jersey mail carrier Nicholas Beauchene, 26, has been arrested on charges of delay,...
NaturalNews.com - Published


