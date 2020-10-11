Record Mail-In Ballots For 2020 Election Mean Record Postal Costs
The record number of mail-in ballots for the 2020 election has also meant record postal costs.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
Liz 😒 RT @KCBoyd3: Key swing states that may well decide the presidential race are recording some of the nation’s most erratic mail service as a… 7 minutes ago
básura RT @latimes: The fire comes amid record-breaking voter turnout in California: More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in the sta… 8 minutes ago
K. C. Boyd Key swing states that may well decide the presidential race are recording some of the nation’s most erratic mail se… https://t.co/uWxhALOfsZ 12 minutes ago
Sandra Rios RT @PatriciaMazzei: When early voting began in Florida on Monday, 366,436, Floridians went to the polls and cast ballots in person, via @co… 19 minutes ago
Michael Grubiak RT @rweingarten: Voter turnout is huge in Florida. Let's win the state for @JoeBiden! #AFTvotes https://t.co/LZsj8Qzq1V 31 minutes ago
Randi Weingarten Voter turnout is huge in Florida. Let's win the state for @JoeBiden! #AFTvotes https://t.co/LZsj8Qzq1V 1 hour ago
Chris Usti ⛈️ The Storm Is Upon Us RT @Mdixon55: A lot of people have voted in Florida two weeks ahead of election day.
There will be between 350-400k votes cast on first d… 1 hour ago
Annafe' RT @HillsboroughSOE: Another record broken - we have already received more Vote By Mail ballots than were cast in the 2016 presidential ele… 1 hour ago
Election officials warn of delays in voting results across CaliforniaA surge of mail-in ballots has local election officials warning there might be delays in calling races in 2020.
Early voting gets underway in WisconsinVoters lined up to cast their ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday as early in-person voting began in the state.
Miami Beach Postal Employee Admits To 'Stealing Mail Sporadically' For The Past 2 YearsA Miami Beach postal employee is facing federal charges after admitting to investigators that for the past two years, she stole mail, including gift cards and mail-in ballots. Katie Johnston reports.