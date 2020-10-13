The Flight Attendant Season 1

The Flight Attendant Season 1 Trailer HD - HBO - Plot synopsis: THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT is a story of how an entire life can change in one night.

A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man (Michiel Huisman) –- and no idea what happened.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian.

Directed by Susanna Fogel (premiere episode) starring Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, T.

R.

Knight, Nolan Gerard Funk, Bebe Neuwirth release date November 26, 2020 (on HBO Max)