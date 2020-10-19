James Redford, Son Of Robert Redford, Dies At 58

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
James Redford, son of actor and director Robert Redford has died.

According to CNN, James was an activist, filmmaker, and philanthropist.

James's wife, Kyle Redford said her husband died of bile-duct cancer in his liver.

Robert Redford's publicist released a statement saying: "Jamie was a loving son, husband and father,".

The statement went on to say: "Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy." James Redford was 58 years old.


