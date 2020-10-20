Rush Limbaugh terminal cancer 10.20.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh says his Stage IV lung cancer is terminal.

The conservative talk show radio host was diagnosed in february.

He had been saying his cancer "had become manageable", but yesterday, limbaugh told his listeners his cancer has progressed.

The 69-year-old said his doctors changed his medication in hopes of keeping the cancer at bay for as long as possible.

