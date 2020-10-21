The Pierogi Queen shares beloved family recipes!

Pierogi Queen has good food, good company, and will make you feel at home.

Eva and Miroslaw Sek opened the restaurant in League City, Texas to bring real Polish food to the Houston area.

They use Eva’s family recipes for pierogis and stuffed cabbage.

Eva also came up with her own signature dish, Polish fries that are slathered in a creamy dill sauce, and topped with smoked sausage and a fried egg.

If you would like to learn more about Pierogi Queen or order frozen pierogis to cook at home, visit pierogiqueentx.com