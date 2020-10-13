Global  
 

Melania Trump Cancels Plans To Attend Tuesday Rally Due To COVID-19

The First Lady is canceling her first campaign appearance in months because she is not feeling well.

According to CNN, Mrs. Trump is still recovering from Covid-19.

FLOTUS had been set to join President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

The first lady's chief of staff said: that Melania was still suffering "with a lingering cough".

Tuesday would have been the first lady's first in-person appearance at a campaign event.

There are no plans for Melania to make up for missing the rally, according to a source familiar with her schedule.


