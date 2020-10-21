Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 9 minutes ago

The owner of J & L Soul Kitchen in Aberdeen said her restaurant is operating rather smoothly after incorporating safety guidelines for this pandemic.

Aberdeen restaurant shares how it keeps customers both safe and happy

A restaurant during this pandemic has been quite a challenge..

Today, w-t-v-a spoke to one local owner operating during the pandemic.

I'm outside j and l soul food cafe where the owner said keeping customers safe and happy are high priorities for her.

Nat pop: kitchen sounds nat pop: "i come here almost every other day.

J l soul food cafe owner lucinda everett said her restaurant has been operating through the pandemic, and has incorporated safety changes smoothly.

She said the restaurant closes down between two and three every day.

"i close down for like probably an hour each day, and we do sanitizer, everything, we wipe everything down."

In addition, employees have to do their part to keep customers and others safe.

"make sure employees wear their masks, you know, they have to wear masks and gloves."

Nat sound: kitchen noises everett said the restaurant offers a buffet on fridays and sundays.

She explained that employees fill the plates and hand them to customers for safety reasons during this pandemic.

Some customers may not feel safe being inside at this time.

The restaurant has some outdoor seating.

Customer perry mcallister said he feels safe coming inside during the pandemic.

"yes.

Yes i do."

Standup: "one popular option during the pandemic is drive-throughs, and yes, j l soul food has a drive-through."

Everett said customer service is important to her, whether providing customers with masks, or providing them with good soul food.

"if they find a problem, they can always let me know, and i'll fix it."

Under the state's current coronavirus protection plan, all restaurant workers must wear a face covering when serving the public.

