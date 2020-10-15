Voters In Allegheny Co. Waiting For Correct Ballot After Error
Officials are still catching up after nearly 30,000 voters received an incorrect ballot in Allegheny County.
KDKA's Royce Jones has more.
David Heyman This is me, waiting for the correct Allegheny County ballot to vote in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/HJZXmb1NXT 6 days ago
