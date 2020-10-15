Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Voters In Allegheny Co. Waiting For Correct Ballot After Error

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Voters In Allegheny Co. Waiting For Correct Ballot After Error

Voters In Allegheny Co. Waiting For Correct Ballot After Error

Officials are still catching up after nearly 30,000 voters received an incorrect ballot in Allegheny County.

KDKA's Royce Jones has more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dcborn61

David Heyman This is me, waiting for the correct Allegheny County ballot to vote in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/HJZXmb1NXT 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Sets Up Website For Votes Impacted By Ballot Issues [Video]

Allegheny Co. Sets Up Website For Votes Impacted By Ballot Issues

The search tool allows you to check if you should expect to receive a corrected ballot in the mail. KDKA's Paul Martino Has More

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:41Published
Distribution Company Blamed For Ballot Issues [Video]

Distribution Company Blamed For Ballot Issues

Both Westmoreland and Allegheny counties experienced issues with incorrect ballots being mailed or no ballots being mailed at all. The counties say that a distribution company's error is to blame...

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:04Published
Incorrect Ballots Sent To Voters In Allegheny County [Video]

Incorrect Ballots Sent To Voters In Allegheny County

Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam shares advice with local voters who received the wrong ballot.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:10Published