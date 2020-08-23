Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the Parc des Princes.

The RedDevils had been on course for a morale-boosting start to Group H rather than avictorious one after Anthony Martial’s second-half own goal cancelled outstand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick.

But 19 months on from securingtheir historic last-16 comeback triumph in the French capital, Marcus Rashfordstruck late to secure another stunning victory at PSG as United ran out 2-1winners in their Champions League opener.