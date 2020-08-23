Global  
 

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the Parc des Princes.

The RedDevils had been on course for a morale-boosting start to Group H rather than avictorious one after Anthony Martial’s second-half own goal cancelled outstand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick.

But 19 months on from securingtheir historic last-16 comeback triumph in the French capital, Marcus Rashfordstruck late to secure another stunning victory at PSG as United ran out 2-1winners in their Champions League opener.


Late Rashford goal earns Man Utd win at PSG

 Marcus Rashford scores a late winner again as Manchester United start their Champions League campaign with a fine win at Paris St-Germain.
BBC News

Super League Grand Final: Old Trafford will not host game for the first time

 The Super League Grand Final will not take place at Old Trafford stadium for the first time because of Manchester United's footballing schedule.
BBC News

Former Premier League star Robinho set to be jailed due to shocking conviction

 Former Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country of Brazil due to a rape conviction according to the Minister of Women, Family..
WorldNews

Champions League: Bruno Fernandes to lead Manchester United against PSG in absence of Harry Maguire

 Paris: Harry Maguire did not travel with the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group H opener away to Paris Saint-Germain as manager Ole..
WorldNews
Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview [Video]

Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side face the daunting task ofChampions League finalists Paris St Germain in their first match in thecompetition this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Man Utd's season starts now - Solskjaer after comeback win

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's season starts now after "inspirational" captain Harry Maguire led a comeback win at Newcastle.
BBC News
Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly [Video]

Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Kylian Mbappe: Why PSG striker could move to Real Madrid or Liverpool

 BBC Sport looks at what the future could hold for Paris St-Germain's France star Kylian Mbappe and asks if the striker could join Real Madrid or Liverpool.
BBC News

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win [Video]

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win

Ronald Koeman laments red card Gerard Pique received during 5-1 Champions League victory against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:51Published

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla: Frank Lampard's side held in opening Champions League group game

 Chelsea suffer a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless stalemate under Frank Lampard.
BBC News
Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview [Video]

Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip [Video]

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:02Published

Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final [Video]

Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final

VIDEO SHOWS: UGC VIDEO POSTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWING LARGE CROWDS GATHERED OUTSIDE PARIS' PARC DES PRINCES WHERE PARIS ST GERMAIN FANS ARE WATCHING THEIR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL AGAINST BAYERN MUNICH,

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players after beating Paris St Germain...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report [Video]

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
Solskjaer: This is our biggest test [Video]

Solskjaer: This is our biggest test

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Champions League match with PSG will be the biggest test for his group of players.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time [Video]

Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani takes part in his first training session forManchester United after signing for the club on deadline day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published