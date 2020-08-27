Linton football
We've entered the time of the year the linton football team has been waiting all season for.... the miners just completed their 23rd winning season in the last 24 years but it's the state tourney where this program has made a name for itself.... linton opens sectionals friday with a tough road game at 2a, seventh ranked tell city..... linton hasn't won a sectional championship since 2016, there last season in 1a..... head coach brian oliver knows his program can compete at the 2a level in the postseason and says its time now to prove it!