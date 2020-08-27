Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI
Miners open sectionals at Tell City

We've entered the time of the year the linton football team has been waiting all season for.... the miners just completed their 23rd winning season in the last 24 years but it's the state tourney where this program has made a name for itself.... linton opens sectionals friday with a tough road game at 2a, seventh ranked tell city..... linton hasn't won a sectional championship since 2016, there last season in 1a..... head coach brian oliver knows his program can compete at the 2a level in the postseason and says its time now to prove it!




adendodson4

Aden Dodson RT @kylesokeland: One of the best regular seasons in decades has been fun. But @TellCityFB knows it will ring hollow with an early postseas… 5 hours ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler Linton football opens sectionals Friday at 2A, #7 Tell City. The Miners haven't won a sectional title since getting… https://t.co/klFdPILUYn 5 hours ago

courierthescore

courierthescore The bad news? Tell City begins with a tough Linton team. The good news? The Marksmen are close to full strength aga… https://t.co/GFaBhPV4fs 5 hours ago

courierpress

Courier & Press Tell City football enjoyed one of its better regular season in years. But the road get tougher in the sectional sta… https://t.co/hKkeDuUb8T 6 hours ago

Isolfr88

Ísólfr Heimdallrson @Bridget_Linton So he has great taste in football teams? Sounds like a great guy. 🙂 7 hours ago

kylesokeland

Kyle Sokeland One of the best regular seasons in decades has been fun. But @TellCityFB knows it will ring hollow with an early po… https://t.co/e2VuTNifoa 7 hours ago

gskpin_kathy

Kathy Parks RT @GSTitans1: Freshman football defeats Linton 24-18! 12 hours ago

GSTitans1

Gibson Southern Titans Freshman football defeats Linton 24-18! 1 day ago


