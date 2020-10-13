Filmmaker Walking 1,500 Miles For Black Lives Matter Movement

Memphis poll worker fired after asking voter to turn ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt inside-out



A poll worker in Memphis was fired after he asked someone wearing a T-shirt with the words “Black Lives Matter” to turn it inside-out at the poll, the election commission said. Credit: WREG Duration: 01:36 Published 8 hours ago

Customer goes on profane tirade, refuses to wear mask in California Starbucks



A Starbucks barista kept her cool as a woman used expletives to describe Black Lives Matter. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:59 Published 9 hours ago