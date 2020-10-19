Utica Boilermaker wraps up with virtual post-race party.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

People from as far away as Melbourne, Australia and Ottawa, Canada logged on to check it out.

A ge party at t finishline.

Liks year that was not possible due to the coronavirus.

Until now.

New tonight ...the boilermaker road race premiered their virtual post race party on their official you-tube channel.

It featured highlights of past boilermaker post race parties as well as pre-recorded words of encouragement for next year's runners.

"for many years i was only female road runner in upstate ny.

From the start the utica boilermaker welcomed women and gave them a stage.not just best women all women.

Now 58% orf runners in us are women and we have to thank boilermaker for making that happen."

Great to see katherine...a national distance running hall of famer.

Great to see katherine...a national distance running hall of famer.