Investigation into misuse of school funds at Biloxi High School closed

The Biloxi Public School District announced that the office of the state auditor has closed the investigation involving former Superintendent Arthur McMillian, current Chief Financial Officer Shane Switzer, and former Director of Child Nutrition Dixie Eleuterius.

- the release states that - allegations were brought- forward in october 2018 and an- investigation was opened by - the state auditor's office that- same month.

Additionally, the - district's board of trustees- authorized an internal- investigation that was complete- on may 14, 2019.- the independent third-party tha- conducted the internal- investigation reported no - findings of misuse of public- funds.- on september 8, 2020, the offic- of the state auditor notified - the district that the case was- closed, stating: "after a - thorough investigation, it was- determined there was not- enough documentation to - substantiate the allegations."- while working as superintendent- arthur mcmillan - was accused of spending biloxi- school district money, and used- district labor and equipment, - for his daughter's may- 2018 wedding, a lawsuit filed i- federal court says.

