World Series Has Arlington's Globe Life Field Ready For Its Closeup: 'The Rangers Had Big Visions' Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:33s - Published 4 minutes ago World Series Has Arlington's Globe Life Field Ready For Its Closeup: 'The Rangers Had Big Visions' Architect Fred Ortiz and his team spent years working on Globe Life Field, so to see their creation host the World Series, they say is incredible. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend