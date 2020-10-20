Miami Police Officer In Hot Water For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Vote
CBS4's Ty Russell reports the officer, who has not been identified by the department, is under investigation.
Miami Police Officer Under Investigation For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Early VoteCBS4's Ty Russell reports Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is calling the actions of a Miami police officer “unacceptable.”
