Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Police Officer In Hot Water For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Vote

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Miami Police Officer In Hot Water For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Vote

Miami Police Officer In Hot Water For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Vote

CBS4's Ty Russell reports the officer, who has not been identified by the department, is under investigation.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

City of Miami Police to Discipline Officer Photographed Wearing Pro-Trump Mask at Polling Location

City of Miami Police say they will discipline a police officer who was photographed wearing a Trump...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Officer Could Be Suspended for Wearing Trump Mask in Uniform

A Miami police officer could face suspension after he was photographed wearing a mask promoting...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Trump Mask At Voting Site ‘Unacceptable’

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is calling the actions of a Miami police officer “unacceptable”...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Miami Police Officer Under Investigation For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Early Vote [Video]

Miami Police Officer Under Investigation For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Early Vote

CBS4's Ty Russell reports Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is calling the actions of a Miami police officer “unacceptable.”

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:43Published
Sheriff: Man shot, killed by Elmwood Place officer in exchange of gunfire [Video]

Sheriff: Man shot, killed by Elmwood Place officer in exchange of gunfire

A man has died after an Elmwood Place police officer shot him on Tuesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WCPO.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:30Published
Elmwood Place officer shot, killed man in exchange of gunfire [Video]

Elmwood Place officer shot, killed man in exchange of gunfire

A man has died after an Elmwood Place police officer shot him on Tuesday. Police said the man opened fire on the officer.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:56Published