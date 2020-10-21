Gordon Lee Beats Glascock Co

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

Gordon lee softball began their quest for their sixth straight state title tuesday as they opened the playoffs against glascock county.

Bottom of the first and emma min-geenie slaps it through the hole.

Here comes addison sturdivant and ashlyn schmidt.

It's 2-0, and the high fives have started.

Later in the inning, and you're not getting this pitch past allie farrow she slices it to the fence.

Min-geenie will go from first to home to make it 3-0.

Gordon lee wound up with four runs in the inning.

More than enough for emma langston in the circle.

Gordon lee won game one 8-0 and game two