High School Volleyball: Vancleave vs. Bay High

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

After winning back-to-back-back volleyball state championships, the road through class 4A South once again runs through Vancleave for the fourth year in a row.

After winning back-to-back- - to-back volleyball state- championships... the road - through class 4-a south once- again runs through vancleave...- for the fourth year - in a row.

- lady bulldogs hosting bay high,- for the right to go to state...- two - of the six coast teams still- alive... taking the same court.- we pick it up third set...- vancleave looking to close- out, for the sweep... and eve - mixon was a force to be - reckoned with, down the - stretch... that's one kill- shot... - and watch this next one... spik- strip slam, to make it 12-5 lad- - - - bulldogs... leads to a timeout,- for the lady tigers.- but vancleave just too good up- front... brooke ward... no- chance for bay high... and then- at the net... ward and hannah - burks double up, on that- point... team work makes the- dream - work... 18-6 vancleave.

- now we've gotta get at least on- bay high highlight in - here... good block at the net,- to prevent the spike... and the- out of nowhere... olivia- signaigo buries one, to stop th- bleeding... even if just for on- moment.

- anastasia ashley on to serve- now... and this would be the- longest rally of the third- set... but here's the only thin- you - need to know about this play...- brie seymour... digs it out wit- one hand... and about 20 second- later... it's lyndi bakker with- the - wrap around tip kill... makes i- 24-7, in favor of the lady- bulldogs.

- match point on the way... and - - - - vancleave doesn't have anything- left to do... except- celebrate... bay high never get- it back over... and that's game- lady bulldogs heading back to - state, for the fourth year in a- row... and for the second time,- under head coach christian- daigle... who says this one is- extra special... with her first- ever seventh grade class.

- - - - - "it's so funny i joke with them- all the time.

- they were the most awkward- little seventh graders.

But - they've really worked hard.

- these girls are dedicated to- volleyball.

I can tell- everything about them - is volleyball.

Blood, sweat and- tears every single day at - practice, so they've earned - every single win that they've - gotten.

They started off pretty- awkward, but they've- come a long way."

- "she told me the first time tha- i ever came - to a practice, she went home an- told her husband that she didn'- know what she - was going to do with me cause - she said my footwork was pretty- awful.

But i think i've - come a long way from her help - for sure.

You can witness to- that.

I started out trying out- in sixth grade.

I had pink- wilson knee pads and blue nike- tennis shoes, and now we've - got shoe game.

Yeah, we've got- shoe game for sure.

We've come - long way, but i - wouldn't have it any other way- for sure."- - - - daigle was the middle school- head coach... when haley- chatham was varsity head coach.- the lady bulldogs have a date - with pontotoc, at 3 - p-m saturday in clinton... in - the 4-a state title game.