USM Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden tests positive for COVID-19

The Southern Miss football season has been anything but ideal, starting with a coaching change one week into the season and now the interim head coach testing positive for COVID-19.

- u-s-m athletics has announced - scotty walden is- self-isolating... - after receiving a positive- result, this morning.

- per the release... walden is- fine... and is experiencing - mild to no symptoms.- this is just the latest - development... in what's alread- been a taxing two weeks, for th- golden eagles... who had to - postpone last week's game, at - u-tep... due to a surge in- positive- tests.- the black and gold are still on- track to play at liberty, on- saturday... which would mark- u-s- m's first game, in three - weeks...- having also lost its game - against florida atlantic, the - week before.- walden's status remains un- - clear... for this week's




