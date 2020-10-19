USM Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

The Southern Miss football season has been anything but ideal, starting with a coaching change one week into the season and now the interim head coach testing positive for COVID-19.

