Leach says MSU is 'trending in right direction'

Despite losing three straight, Mike Leach says Mississippi State is trending in the right direction.

It's the bye week for mississippi state football... bulldogs head coach mike leach confirmed that star running back kylin hill is still away from the team due to personal reasons... despite his crew dropping it's last three..

Leach says the team is still trending in the right direction we seem pretty good, we seem pretty good.

The biggest thing right now is we're trying to eliminate all distractions.

We've been sticking together and working hard.

We've got a few that are happy about the fact that it's finally their time to start.

There's a natural excitement around that.