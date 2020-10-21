VOSOT: sav's gofundme

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

You might have noticed some construction outside sav's.

The construction is for, an outdoor garden in honor of sav's friend...and late councilmember jake gibbs who died in march.

One thing sav and his wife didn't expect was the thick concrete and clay that stood in the way.

Now gibb's widow, anita courtney, is helping organize a go fund me, to help sav see the creation come to life.

It has about eight thousand dollars raised so far, of a 15 thousand dollar goal.

Courtney says this is garden will represent more than a tribute to her late husband.

"anita courtney: jake would be so honored.

It just everything he cared about he so wanted lexington to be innovative and environmentally creative and community minded and this project does all of that.

" the project is expected to finish during winter she said.

And don't be fooled by the construction..sav's is still open with more outdoor seating on the old layfette avenue side