Vet-owned restaurant pays tribute to fallen heroes

Two entrepreneurial Iraq War veterans are doing their part to honor and look after fellow former service members.

They're doing that with their own restaurant in Downey.

Marine veteran Nick Velez helped open Bastards Canteen shortly after completing military service."Bastards is what your modern-day VFW, American Legion would be," said Velez.

"The name is a name of pride.

We wear 'Bastards' in battle and we also wear it here."The restaurant is named on behalf of U.S. Marine Corps, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, also known as "Magnificent Bastards." "We're all infantry riflemen with the Magnificent Bastards.

I come from a Mexican American background.

My parents come from Mexico.

They came here at a very you...