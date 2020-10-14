Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With 2 Weeks Until Election Day, Nearly 1 Million Coloradans Have Cast Ballots

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:43s - Published
With 2 Weeks Until Election Day, Nearly 1 Million Coloradans Have Cast Ballots

With 2 Weeks Until Election Day, Nearly 1 Million Coloradans Have Cast Ballots

The flow of people was off and on at the voting center at the Blair-Caldwell research library on Welton Street in Denver Tuesday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California breaks records with 1 million ballots cast

With election day over two weeks away, more than 1 million Californians have returned mail-in...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SF Registrar Of Voters Sees Strong Early Voter Turnout [Video]

SF Registrar Of Voters Sees Strong Early Voter Turnout

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Allen Martin talks to the San Francisco Registrar of Voters, John Arntz, about the numbers they are seeing, so far, in the process.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published
It Is Coming Down To The Wire For Donald Trump and Joe Biden Ahead Of Election Day [Video]

It Is Coming Down To The Wire For Donald Trump and Joe Biden Ahead Of Election Day

There are less than two weeks until Election Day, though more than 37-million Americans have already cast their ballot. Tomorrow night President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will hold..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:25Published
Voters wait in long lines as early in-person voting begins in the battleground state of Wisconsin [Video]

Voters wait in long lines as early in-person voting begins in the battleground state of Wisconsin

Early in-person voting began Tuesday morning and almost immediately some of Milwaukee's voting sites were wrapped by voters waiting in line, eager to cast ballots in the battleground state with just..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:58Published