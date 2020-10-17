Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview
President Donald Trump campaigned in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday (October 20), telling supporters he needed a second term in the White House to ensure a successful recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
US President Donald Trump declared at an election rally on Tuesday that theUnited States was "crushing" the coronavirus. "This is an election between aTrump super recovery and a Biden depression. You will have a depression thelikes of which you have never seen," the president said in Erie. "If you wantdepression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe. And boredom."
Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60 Minutes' host Lesley Stahl. In the photo, she was not wearing a mask inside the White House.
US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday.
CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't..