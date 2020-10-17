Global  
 

Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview

President Donald Trump campaigned in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday (October 20), telling supporters he needed a second term in the White House to ensure a successful recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.


US President Donald Trump declared at an election rally on Tuesday that theUnited States was "crushing" the coronavirus. "This is an election between aTrump super recovery and a Biden depression. You will have a depression thelikes of which you have never seen," the president said in Erie. "If you wantdepression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe. And boredom."

 Mr Trump, who sparked a trade war with Beijing, is critical of US firms doing business in China.
 Trump tied or trailing in battleground states he won in 2016; Sidewalk side hustle helps New York seamstress survive coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60 Minutes' host Lesley Stahl. In the photo, she was not wearing a mask inside the White House.

 Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was "crushing" the coronavirus. (Oct...
 "You have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes.' You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not going to be..
 After a narrow victory in Pennsylvania in 2016, President Trump is now playing catch up to Joe Biden, trailing there and also down, or tied, in every major..
 The interview, which was taped at the White House, is slated to run on Sunday.
 White House Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on Twitter The president, reportedly frustrated by the line of questioning, said he was..
 The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
President *Donald Trump* is clearly not happy with how his interview with 60 Minutes' *Lesley Stahl*...
U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly ended a solo interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" Tuesday and...
Trump abruptly ended his '60 Minutes' interview and skipped a joint interview with Vice President...
US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't..

Doctor Anthony Fauci recently sat down for a lengthy interview with “60 Minutes”, which aired on Sunday.

President Trump talks hosting campaign rally as Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases surge, plus the latest on more stimulus money, Foxconn and systemic during an exclusive wide-ranging interview with Charles..

