Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview

Trump says a vote for Biden is a vote for 'boredom'



US President Donald Trump declared at an election rally on Tuesday that theUnited States was "crushing" the coronavirus. "This is an election between aTrump super recovery and a Biden depression. You will have a depression thelikes of which you have never seen," the president said in Erie. "If you wantdepression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe. And boredom."

