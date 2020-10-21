KALA AZAR movie

KALA AZAR movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kala azar describes of a place that cannot sustain animal life any longer.

In a big city somewhere in the south of Europe, a couple takes care of dead animals and abandoned roadkill as an act to give meaning to their life.

Kala azar is a meditation on the paradox of life-circles among beings of different species.

A film about existence, on the boundaries between living and dead, human and non-human.

Genre: Drama Director: Janis Rafa Writer: Janis Rafa Stars: Penelope Tsilika, Dimitris Lalos, Maria Aliferi