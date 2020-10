PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar: Devendra Fadnavis



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar informed party's Bihar election In-charge Devendra Fadnavis on October 16. "PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. In Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on 23rd Oct. On 28th Oct, PM to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On 1st November, in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On 3rd Nov, in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria," said Fadnavis ahead of Bihar election.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970