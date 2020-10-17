Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 5th day of Navratri

On the ocassion of Navratri, patients performed 'Garba' at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai. The patients at Nesco Covid center in Goregaon were accompanied by health workers. Navratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. The 9-day long festival is being celebrated from October 17 to 25. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on October 20. It marked the fourth day of Navratri Puja. On the fourth day, devotees worship the fourth form of Goddess Parvati, Mata Kushmanda. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on October 19. It marked the third day of Navratri Puja. On the third day, Devotees worship the third form of Maa Durga which is Maa Chandraghanta. Since in this form, Maa Chandraghanta wears a crescent moon on her forehead that resembles a bell therefore she is referred to as Chandraghanta. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewala Temple on October 18. It marked the second day of Navratri Puja. On the second day, Brahmacharini form of Goddess Parvati is worshipped. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25. Also known as Sharad Navratri, it is one of the four Navratris celebrated throughout the year.
Prayers were offered on 1st day of Navratri at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple. Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura. "We had earlier taken all arrangements in view of..