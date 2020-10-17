Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 5th day of Navratri

Global  
 

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the fifth day of Navratri Puja.

This day is also called Panchami of Navratri.

Devotees worship the fifth form of Goddess Parvati which is Devi Skandamata.

She is worshiped as the mother who opens the doors of salvation.

Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.


