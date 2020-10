Ole: Rashford developed into a top striker Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Ole: Rashford developed into a top striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford can be one of the world's best strikers for the next 15 years, with Kylian Mbappe, after scoring the winner for Man Utd vs PSG. 0

