Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition. He also harped on Modis welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:50Published
Ahead of Bihar polls, (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 20 said that Yogi Adityanath's campaign in Bihar is no challenge for RJD, BJP is frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. "There is no challenge, they are frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. The whole country's power is being used against me. I am all alone and they call me inexperienced. I have been MLA, Deputy CM and LoP in these last five years which is comparable to 50 years of experience," said Yadav.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 attended the National Police Commemoration Day parade. He paid tribute at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.
Minor child was being brutally thrashed by unidentified miscreant in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar on October 19. The video went viral on social media. Police registered an FIR regarding the incident, further investigation is underway.
Heavy rainfall has been lashing Andhra Pradesh leading to flood-like situation in several parts of the state. Over ten people have died in different parts of the state. Several houses collapsed leading many to shift to safer places. A team from the Indian Army also rescued people from rain affected areas using boats. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also visited the rain affected areas while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with district officials via video conference. He has ordered to provide Rs 500 financial aid to those in the rehabilitation camps, so that they do not face problems after going to their houses. The Central government has also offered assistance to the state in tiding over the situation. The CM said that the deep depression, which caused the heavy rain since Monday, has crossed the land and that normalcy is being restored. He has explained to the Prime Minister the measures officials are taking to help the affected people. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc parts of Andhra Pradesh. Several houses submerged in East Godavari district following heavy downpour. A house collapsed due to heavy flow of water. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review of the flood situation and heavy rains in the state, during a video conference with all district collectors.
Main accused of Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court on Oct 19. He was arrested in Lucknow on October 18 by Special Task Force (STF). A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.
The main accused of Ballia firing incident Dhirendra Singh brought back to Ballia Police Station after medical test on October 19. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF on October 18 in Lucknow. He will be produced in district court today. A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20Published
On the ocassion of Navratri, patients performed 'Garba' at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai. The patients at Nesco Covid center in Goregaon were accompanied by health workers. Navratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. The 9-day long festival is being celebrated from October 17 to 25. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Home Minister paid tribute at National Police Memorial on Police Commemoration..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:07Published