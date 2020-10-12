Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Police Headquarters in Mumbai's Naigaon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 on October 21 in Vijayawada.

He paid tribute to slain soldiers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties.

The day is observed every year to pay homage to 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.