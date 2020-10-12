Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Police Commemoration Day: States CMs pay tribute to CRPF jawans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Police Headquarters in Mumbai's Naigaon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 on October 21 in Vijayawada.

He paid tribute to slain soldiers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties.

The day is observed every year to pay homage to 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

‘No anti-India slogans will be raised in JNU’: Adityanath at Bihar poll rally [Video]

‘No anti-India slogans will be raised in JNU’: Adityanath at Bihar poll rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition. He also harped on Modis welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:50Published
'There is no challenge': Tejashwi Yadav on CM Yogi's election campaign in Bihar [Video]

'There is no challenge': Tejashwi Yadav on CM Yogi's election campaign in Bihar

Ahead of Bihar polls, (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 20 said that Yogi Adityanath's campaign in Bihar is no challenge for RJD, BJP is frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. "There is no challenge, they are frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. The whole country's power is being used against me. I am all alone and they call me inexperienced. I have been MLA, Deputy CM and LoP in these last five years which is comparable to 50 years of experience," said Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Central Reserve Police Force Central Reserve Police Force Indian national police force

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial [Video]

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 attended the National Police Commemoration Day parade. He paid tribute at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF man injured in terror attack in Pulwama

 This is the second attack of militants in district Pulwama in consecutive two days. On Sunday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces, injuring a CRPF..
DNA

J&K: CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama's Tral

 A search operation is underway to arrest the terrorists.
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Uttar Pradesh emerged as top destination in 2019 attracting over 53 crore tourists: List of other states

 Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the top destination for attracting the highest number of domestic tourists in 2019.
DNA
Watch: Minor thrashed by unidentified miscreant in UP [Video]

Watch: Minor thrashed by unidentified miscreant in UP

Minor child was being brutally thrashed by unidentified miscreant in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar on October 19. The video went viral on social media. Police registered an FIR regarding the incident, further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy 17th and current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Army conducts rescue ops [Video]

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Army conducts rescue ops

Heavy rainfall has been lashing Andhra Pradesh leading to flood-like situation in several parts of the state. Over ten people have died in different parts of the state. Several houses collapsed leading many to shift to safer places. A team from the Indian Army also rescued people from rain affected areas using boats. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also visited the rain affected areas while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with district officials via video conference. He has ordered to provide Rs 500 financial aid to those in the rehabilitation camps, so that they do not face problems after going to their houses. The Central government has also offered assistance to the state in tiding over the situation. The CM said that the deep depression, which caused the heavy rain since Monday, has crossed the land and that normalcy is being restored. He has explained to the Prime Minister the measures officials are taking to help the affected people. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07Published
Watch: House collapses due to heavy flow of water following rainfall in AP's East Godavari [Video]

Watch: House collapses due to heavy flow of water following rainfall in AP's East Godavari

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc parts of Andhra Pradesh. Several houses submerged in East Godavari district following heavy downpour. A house collapsed due to heavy flow of water. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review of the flood situation and heavy rains in the state, during a video conference with all district collectors.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

TRP scam: CBI registers case on Yogi govt's recommendation over complaint filed in UP

 The Lucknow police registered an FIR based on the complaint of "Golden Rabbit Communications" on Saturday. Within 24 hours, the central government had cleared..
DNA
Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody [Video]

Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody

Main accused of Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court on Oct 19. He was arrested in Lucknow on October 18 by Special Task Force (STF). A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

JP Nadda cracks whip, directs MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from Ballia firing incident probe

 BJP National President JP Nadda has asked party's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh to convey it to the MLA to stay away from the probe, sources said. This..
IndiaTimes
Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh to be produced in district Court [Video]

Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh to be produced in district Court

The main accused of Ballia firing incident Dhirendra Singh brought back to Ballia Police Station after medical test on October 19. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF on October 18 in Lucknow. He will be produced in district court today. A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Maha Guv could have been restrained in choice of words to Uddhav: Amit Shah

 Union home minister Amit Shah on a Saturday frowned upon Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s ‘secular’ jibe against chief minister Uddhav..
IndiaTimes
‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out [Video]

‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:20Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Covid: Delhi more "open" than Mumbai

 With Unlock 5.0 underway from October 15, more businesses and recreation spots are opening up again.
IndiaTimes

Mumbai bus driver suffers heart attack at wheels, rams into vegetable shop

 There were about 10-12 passengers on the bus at that time. Nobody sustained any injuries in the accident.
DNA
Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai Covid-19 Center [Video]

Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai Covid-19 Center

On the ocassion of Navratri, patients performed 'Garba' at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai. The patients at Nesco Covid center in Goregaon were accompanied by health workers. Navratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. The 9-day long festival is being celebrated from October 17 to 25. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:16Published

Naigaon Naigaon Village in Maharashtra


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Home Minister paid tribute at National Police Memorial on Police Commemoration..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published