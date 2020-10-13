Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the Parc des Princes. The RedDevils had been on course for a morale-boosting start to Group H rather than avictorious one after Anthony Martial’s second-half own goal cancelled outstand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick. But 19 months on from securingtheir historic last-16 comeback triumph in the French capital, Marcus Rashfordstruck late to secure another stunning victory at PSG as United ran out 2-1winners in their Champions League opener.

