Minister: Burnham wanted a ‘better deal’ than other regions

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacts to the Government imposing Tier 3Covid-19 restrictions on the area. He said it was "brutal" that only£23million would be given to the region and that it is "no way to run thecountry."
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the Government "walked away" from negotiations after failing to provide enough financial support for what the region needs to avoid a "punishing winter" under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. Mr Burnham called for Parliament to now look at a funding formula to support regions put into Tier 3 lockdown.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table.
Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders.
