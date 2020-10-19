Global  
 

Minister: Burnham wanted a ‘better deal’ than other regions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Minister: Burnham wanted a ‘better deal’ than other regions

Minister: Burnham wanted a ‘better deal’ than other regions

Robert Jenrick has said talks with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke down because he had insisted on preferential treatment for the region.

The local government secretary claimed that Mr Burnham asked for 65 million pounds, the prime minister offered 55 million, then upped their offer to 60 million which was then rejected.

Report by Blairm.

Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester

Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacts to the Government imposing Tier 3Covid-19 restrictions on the area. He said it was "brutal" that only£23million would be given to the region and that it is "no way to run thecountry."

Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks

Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the Government "walked away" from negotiations after failing to provide enough financial support for what the region needs to avoid a "punishing winter" under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. Mr Burnham called for Parliament to now look at a funding formula to support regions put into Tier 3 lockdown.

Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said he's "determined to try and respondpositively and constructively" to the noon deadline for leaders to agree to adeal to move the area into the Very High tier.

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.

Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

EU needs to show flexibility or there will be no-deal Brexit, minister warns

 UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday that the European Union must demonstrate more flexibility for the stalled trade talks to culminate in a deal,
Minister: Door remains 'ajar' to conclude a Brexit deal

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table.

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found.

Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible

Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible

Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick discusses thepossibility of a 'circuit-break' national lockdown, saying: "We don't thinkthat that's the sensible way forwards."

Greater Manchester County of England

Covid: Hancock defends 'fair' tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester

 The health secretary says the £60m offer "remains on the table", despite local leaders rejecting it.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson shuts down Greater Manchester

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict coronavirus restrictions on England's second-largest city Tuesday, after talks with officials in Greater Manchester broke down.
Highest restrictions imposed on Greater Manchester

 Boris Johnson says he "regrets" a deal over financial support could not be reached with local leaders.
Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater Manchester

Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater Manchester

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders.

