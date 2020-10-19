Minister: Burnham wanted a ‘better deal’ than other regions

Robert Jenrick has said talks with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke down because he had insisted on preferential treatment for the region.

The local government secretary claimed that Mr Burnham asked for 65 million pounds, the prime minister offered 55 million, then upped their offer to 60 million which was then rejected.

Report by Blairm.

