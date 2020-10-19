Billboards seen in Srinagar ahead of 2-day 'National Symposium' on 'Memories of 22 October 1947'

Global  
 

Billboards have been put up at several locations in Srinagar ahead of two-day 'National Symposium'.

'National Symposium' is being organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art in collaboration with the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir on October 22 and 23.

The two-day 'National Symposium' will be focusing on memories of 22 October 1947 (Black Day).

The symposium will bring forth historical narrative of the day observed to mark Kashmir's invasion by Pakistan post independence that led to thousands of killings.


