Mumbai local trains start services with women passengers, commuters express joy

In a much-needed relief to women commuters from across Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Railways has finally given a go-ahead to them to travel in the suburban local trains.

Local trains started its services with women passengers on October 21.

Women commuters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) expressed happiness while travelling in local trains.

Trains are running with COVID-19 protocol and maintaining social distancing.