Mumbai local trains start services with women passengers, commuters express joy

'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt made a public appearance outside his house in Mumbai on Oct 21 with sister Priya Dutt. He came back home from Kokilaben Hospital after recovering from cancer. 'Baba' announced his recovery from cancer on an Instagram post today. Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over the coronavirus pandemic during their second and last debate, with Biden saying Trump has downplayed the threat, and Trump claiming he's already done what Biden proposes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States. Gavino Garay reports.