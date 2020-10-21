Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'They are shooting at us': Protesters run as gunshots fired in Lagos

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
'They are shooting at us': Protesters run as gunshots fired in Lagos

'They are shooting at us': Protesters run as gunshots fired in Lagos

This was the moment protesters were seen running as gunshots rang out at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 20.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

feliciaamari

Amari Felicia RT @ludaDMV: They're shooting at Protesters in Igando! My hood!!!! Please help !!!!!! 💔 2 seconds ago

Iam_Hxnri

• ɪ ᴀᴍ ʜxɴʀɪ ™ ➐ RT @Itunesco: They are shooting protesters at Yaba in Ondo town. 😭😭 https://t.co/EWoXNz2LJx 4 seconds ago

shadyy_999

Gręgørÿ🤟🏼💛 RT @savvyrinuu_: IGANDO IS ONE FIREBOY NOW, THEY'RE SHOOTING AT PROTESTERS, PLS RETWEET TO CREATE AWARENESS 💔💔😭 #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS htt… 4 seconds ago

DeborahEkanem4

Nigerian Government has failed us RT @theakorede: UPDATE: THEY ARE STILL SHOOTING AT LEKKI TOLL GATE PROTESTERS 5 seconds ago

eazzzee

E. RT @channelstv: Lekki Shooting: 'They Came Here To Kill Us', #EndSARS Protesters Tell Channels TV https://t.co/l34mYjvVeO 5 seconds ago

_theolokun

I'm not a Ghost!!! #EndSARS RT @Officialregha: They're shooting at Protesters in Igando! My hood!!!! Please help !!!!!! 💔 6 seconds ago

Dgreatfish

DgREatFiSh #EndSarS 💡💡💡💡 @RealDreylo Nigerian have been sitting on the gun powder since.. it will definitely happened the gov did not think… https://t.co/e2ZI0PKgv0 6 seconds ago

Bolu_The_3rd

Bolu the third RT @RaeBeaute: They removed the CCTV cameras... waited until night fell... then started shooting at unarmed protesters. Let it be known tha… 7 seconds ago