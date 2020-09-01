A Ronald McDonald Christmas Tree

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 22 hours ago

Two Georgia women enter a tree in the Museum of Arts and Sciences' Festival of Trees in honor of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

And the decision was made to cancel.

Morrison says... so far... there should be a parade for christmas 2021.

It's going to feel a lot like christmas at the museum of arts and sciences ... for its festival of trees.

Each one has a unique design.

This year two georgia women entered the festival, to raise awareness for an organization that warmed their hearts.

41nbc's marissa russell shares their story.

The annual festival of trees raises money for the macon museum of arts and sciences, and features more than 40 christmas trees.

This year, one tree with a non-traditional theme will raise awareness for an organization that helps keep middle georgia families close.

You know you have the sickest child in the i-c-u when the doctor comes to your bedside first because the doctors didnt expect for them to make it through the night.

Kimberly seabrooks shared with us that 7 years ago, she gave birth to premature twins, jonas and josiah.

After battling necrotizing entericilitis, jonas had to have 55 centimeters of his small intestines removed-- a risky procedure, especially for a baby born at only 32 weeks.

This was a pretty big thing for our family because the doctors told us there was a 50 percent chance of him surviving, and we opted to go with the 50 percent that he would survive, and he did go and have the surgery.

He was on the ventilator for about 7 days, received numerous blood transfusions, and it was just a very touch and go period for my husband and i.

Jonas received care at medical center navicent health in the neonatal intensive care unit for five and a half months, and seabrooks says that her family was able to stay nearby thanks to the ronald mcdonald house- who provided the family with a place to stay during jonas' recovery.

Five years later, inspired by gratitude, kimberly called a c1 3 b13 friend, phylise davis- a social worker for disabled children, who *also* knew of the ronald mcdonald if you'd like to see the ronald mcdonald tree