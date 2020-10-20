2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast
Good morning!
Warm day with highs in the 80s, but we can see another cool down for the next couple of days.
Wednesday morning is foggy with lows near 40By morning we have patchy fog with lows near 40. We will see a little sun early and we warm up to 53 in the afternoon with increasing clouds.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday, staying dry throughout the dayWe're waking up to a lot of clouds this morning, but we should stay dry throughout the entire day.
2 Works for You Tuesday Morning ForecastGood morning! Cloudy, cold day with highs in the upper 60s.