Records Show More Than Half Of Lots With Weed Complaints Are City-Owned, But Are Data Accurate? Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:36s - Published 4 days ago Records Show More Than Half Of Lots With Weed Complaints Are City-Owned, But Are Data Accurate? The CBS 2 Morning Insiders are staying on the case of ugly abandoned properties in Chicago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Luke Mahler @wokesnark @jack_bartick3 “ records show Delaney’s campaign is more than 10 million in debt” looool https://t.co/Vw6fd5Ji2p 3 minutes ago Geri RT @davidenrich: NEW: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ boasts about his charitable giving. But his tax records show it’s a mirage. More than 90% of what… 13 minutes ago