Debated: European Premier League

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Debated: European Premier League

Debated: European Premier League

The idea of a European Premier League replacing the Champions League is debated by Lianne Sanderson and Steve McClaren on The Football Show.


Manchester United, Liverpool reportedly part of 'European Premier League'? FIFA, UEFA decline to comment

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly part of 12 teams from Europe's top five leagues - in...
DNA - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com•Wales Online•Daily Record


Purslow sends clear message over European Premier League 'talks'

Purslow sends clear message over European Premier League 'talks' Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has responded to reports that Liverpool and Manchester...
Walsall Advertiser - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com•Belfast Telegraph•Team Talk


Aston Villa learn 'bombshell' plan as Hutton makes transfer claim

Aston Villa learn 'bombshell' plan as Hutton makes transfer claim Aston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines from BirminghamLive on Wednesday, October 21 including...
Lichfield Mercury - Published


McLaren: Euro PL? It is time for a change [Video]

McLaren: Euro PL? It is time for a change

Former England manager Steve McCLaren has backed the 'principle' of a European Premier League and says it is inevitably going to happen in some format.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
'UEFA not happy with Euro PL plan' [Video]

'UEFA not happy with Euro PL plan'

UEFA are not happy at the prospect of a FIFA-backed European Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool have been involved in talks, reports Rebecca Williams.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:35Published
Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League [Video]

Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would not be drawn on the news Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks about proposals to launch a new FIFA-backed European Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published