Northwest Side Ald. Gilbert Villegas Proposes Ordinances To Stick It To Predatory Towing Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:51s - Published 3 minutes ago Northwest Side Ald. Gilbert Villegas Proposes Ordinances To Stick It To Predatory Towing As CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported Wednesday, a Northwest Side alderman now wants to stop drivers from being ripped off once and for all. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this