The Secret Garden adaptation explores the mental health as well as the wonders of nature

Interview with Dixie Egerickx and Amir Wilson who play the roles of Mary andDickon in the new Sky Original movie The Secret Garden.

The film follows MaryLennox as she is sent to live with her uncle after her parents' sudden deaths.While exploring the grand estate, she discovers a hidden magical garden.

Thefilm will be released in UK cinemas and on Sky Cinema on October 23.