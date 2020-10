Sigourney Weaver refused a diving double in 'Avatar 2' Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published Sigourney Weaver refused a diving double in 'Avatar 2' Sigourney Weaver has shared that she was determined to perform in her own underwater scenes in 'Avatar 2', to show that age is no barrier to challenging acting work. 0

