Eknath Khadse resigns from BJP, will be inducted in NCP on Oct 23

He wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons." Addressing the press conference, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister, Jayant Patil said, "Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years.
We have decided to give him an entry in NCP." "He will be formally inducted into NCP at 02:00 pm on Friday (October 23)," he added.
Culture Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Usha Thakur sparked controversy with her statement over madrasas. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Usha Thakur said, "All terrorists are raised in madrasas, they had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory. Madrasas which can't comply with nationalism, they should be merged with existing education system to ensure complete progress of the society." She made this statement on October 20 in Indore while addressing a press conference.
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit, Chandrakant Patil, shot down rumours of a reunion with former ally Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. A meeting between ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had sparked rumours in the state. However, both sides maintained that the meeting was regarding an interview of the BJP leader with Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamna'. Patil said that no political offers were discussed in the meeting. He claimed that the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was headed for a break-up and elections would follow since BJP would not ally with any of the three parties. He added a disclaimer that this was his analysis and not a definite prediction. Watch the full video for more.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on August 28 inaugurated COVID-19 hospital at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and other leaders were present at the inaugural function. Maharashtra remains worst affected state due to COVID-19 with over 1.7 lakh active cases.
At least five persons died and around 35 others got injured after the bus they were travelling in fell off the bridge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar. "The injured have been taken to a hospital. Rescue operation underway," informed Nandurbar Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahendra Pandit.
Nationalist Congress Party became the first political party in India to have a LGBT cell. NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the functioning of the cell on Oct 05. Supriya Sule said, "NCP is a progressive party, we felt LGBT community needs equal rights, so we made a separate cell for them."