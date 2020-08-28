Global  
 

Eknath Khadse resigns from BJP, will be inducted in NCP on Oct 23

Eknath Khadse sent resignation to Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) president Chandrakant Patil on October 21.

He wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons." Addressing the press conference, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister, Jayant Patil said, "Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years.

I have been informed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party.

We have decided to give him an entry in NCP." "He will be formally inducted into NCP at 02:00 pm on Friday (October 23)," he added.


Eknath Khadse Indian politician

Big jolt to BJP in Maharashtra as senior leader Eknath Khadse leaves party, set to join NCP

 Khadse will be joining Nationalist Congress Party, according to an announcement by NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil.
Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Culture Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Usha Thakur sparked controversy with her statement over madrasas. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Usha Thakur said, "All terrorists are raised in madrasas, they had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory. Madrasas which can't comply with nationalism, they should be merged with existing education system to ensure complete progress of the society." She made this statement on October 20 in Indore while addressing a press conference.

Nationalist Congress Party Nationalist Congress Party Political party in India

NCP will contest on 145 seats in Bihar

 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Bihar State Working President Rahat Quadri on Sunday said that his party will contest on 145 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.
Use flood water in Mumbai for irrigation and industries: Union Minister Gadkari to Maharashtra CM

 New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray proposing rain flood water in Mumbai..
Chandrakant Bacchu Patil Chandrakant Bacchu Patil is Cabinet Minister of Revenue, Relief & Rehabilitation and Public Works (Excluding Undertakings). He is also Guardian Minister for Kolhapur & Jalgaon.

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit, Chandrakant Patil, shot down rumours of a reunion with former ally Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. A meeting between ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had sparked rumours in the state. However, both sides maintained that the meeting was regarding an interview of the BJP leader with Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamna'. Patil said that no political offers were discussed in the meeting. He claimed that the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was headed for a break-up and elections would follow since BJP would not ally with any of the three parties. He added a disclaimer that this was his analysis and not a definite prediction. Watch the full video for more.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on August 28 inaugurated COVID-19 hospital at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and other leaders were present at the inaugural function. Maharashtra remains worst affected state due to COVID-19 with over 1.7 lakh active cases.

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

At least five persons died and around 35 others got injured after the bus they were travelling in fell off the bridge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar. "The injured have been taken to a hospital. Rescue operation underway," informed Nandurbar Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahendra Pandit.

With 54,044 new Covid-19 cases, India's coronavirus tally crosses 76-lakh mark

 As per the MoHFW, the Covid-19 count includes 7,40,090 active cases and 67,95,103 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, the..
Jayant Patil Jayant Patil Indian politician

Nationalist Congress Party became the first political party in India to have a LGBT cell. NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the functioning of the cell on Oct 05. Supriya Sule said, "NCP is a progressive party, we felt LGBT community needs equal rights, so we made a separate cell for them."

