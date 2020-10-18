Global  
 

Chile referendum: Will Chileans opt for a new constitution?

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Chile referendum: Will Chileans opt for a new constitution?
What other countries can learn from Chile's constitutional referendum.

Clashes erupt during protests anniversary in Chile [Video]

Clashes erupt during protests anniversary in Chile

Clashes erupted between some protesters and police as thousands of people on Sunday demonstrated in Santiago to mark the anniversary of the movement that led to massive protests in 2019.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Riots, looting and churches burned as Chile anniversary rallies turn violent

 Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left more than 30 dead and..
WorldNews
Chile rallies turn violent, raising concern about referendum vote [Video]

Chile rallies turn violent, raising concern about referendum vote

Rallies to commemorate a year since mass protests descend into night-time violence and looting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published
Churches burn during violent protests in Chile [Video]

Churches burn during violent protests in Chile

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Chileans clang pots, rally in Santiago to mark anniversary of 2019 protests [Video]

Chileans clang pots, rally in Santiago to mark anniversary of 2019 protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published

Chileans clang pots, rally in Santiago to mark anniversary of 2019 protests

 SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of the capital, Santiago, on Sunday, clanging pots, cheering and chanting to mark the..
WorldNews

