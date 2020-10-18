Chile referendum: Will Chileans opt for a new constitution?

Clashes erupted between some protesters and police as thousands of people on Sunday demonstrated in Santiago to mark the anniversary of the movement that led to massive protests in 2019.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting. Gloria Tso reports.