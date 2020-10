Soggy Wednesday before Thursday warmup Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:56s - Published 2 days ago Soggy Wednesday before Thursday warmup 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CODY NICK, BEFORE THE WARM-UP,WE HAVE GOT TO GET THROUGH THEDAY.YOU SAID THAT INCLUDES A RAINJACKET?NICK: LAYER’S UNDERNEATH THERAIN JACKET.IT IS A MURKY, RAINY DAY.WE HAVE DENSE FOG AND OFF AND ONSHOWERS THROUGH THE DAY.54 DEGREES.WE WARM OVERNIGHT TO 65 TOMORROWMORNING.TOMORROW WILL BE A GREAT DAY IFYOU HAVE YARDWORK YOU NEED TOTAKE CARE OF.YOU WILL BE DEALING WITH THEWIND, BUT YOU WILL HAVE 80’S ANDSUNSHINE.WIND UP TO 30 MILES AN HOURTHURSDAY.THURSDAY EVENING INTO FRIDAYMORNING, WIDESPREAD RAIN ANDTHUNDERSTORMS.THAT WILL CLEAR QUICKLY, LEAVINGUS WITH A DRY WIND FOR MUCH OFFRIDAY.SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER.WE GO FROM HIGHS IN THE 80’S TOHIGHS IN THE 40’S FRIDAY.WIDESPREAD FROST LIKELYSATURDAY.SUNDAY INTO MONDAY,





You Might Like

Tweets about this