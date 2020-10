Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:00s - Published 4 days ago

Family & friends of Nayely Paz speak out, asking for public's help identifying shooter

IN MEMORY OF THE 18- YEAR-OLDGIRL WHO WAS MURDERED EARLYSUNDAY MORNING IN NORTHEASTBALTIMORE.

HER FAMILY SPOKE TOWMAR-2 NEWS& SAYING THEYBELIEVE IT WAS A CASE OFEXTREME ROAD RAGE... WMAR-2NEWSOUTSIDE CITY POLICEHEADQUARTERS WITH THIS STORY.WITNESSES SAY 18- YEAR-OLDNAYELY PAZ TRIED TO RUN FORHELP AFTER SHE AND HERBOYFRIEND WERE SHOT SUNDAYMORNING& BUT SADLY SHE DID NSURVIVE HER INJURIES.

WE SPOKETO PAZAND HER BOYFRIEND WERE GOINGOUT FOR FOOD AROUND MIDNIGHT&WHEN WORDS WERE EXCHANGED WITHANOTHER DRIVER.

MOMENTS LATER&THE OTHER DRIVER SHOT AT THEIRCAR& HITTING PAZ IN THE BACKAND HER BOYFRIEND SEVERALTIMES.

SHE WAS ABLE TO GET OUTOF THE CAR AND RUN TO A NEARBYHOME FOR HELP BEFORCOLLAPSING.

Very Brave womanthough to I have that muchdamage done to her and rundown the street, knock on thedoor, and scream to leverybody know...for help Whatthey did to her was unfair.She didnway.

I want them to know mysister was a good person andshe wasnwrong to anyone.

THIS IS THESURVEILLANCE PHOTO BALTIMOREPOLICE RELEASED OF THE CTHEYTO BE A MID-SIZE CADILLAC SUV.PAZSTILL IN THE HOSPITAL BUT ISEXPECTED TO OKAY.

ANYONE WITHINFORMATION CAN CALL METROCRIME STOPPERS AT1-866-7-LOCKUP.

TONIGHT VIGIL FOR PAZ IS SET TO HAPPEN AROUND SIX O'CLOCK AT THE SCENE OF WHERE THE SHOOTING HAPPENED& AT THE CORNER OF HORNERS LANE AND SPANGLER WAY. LIVE IN DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE MK WMAR-2 NEWS