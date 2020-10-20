AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’
United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is moving online to inspire gamers to vote.
AOC will play Among Us with Twitch streamers to encourage votingAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to play Among Us and she’s already been getting requests from prominent Twitch streamers.The congresswoman voiced her interest in playing the party game on Twitch to..