AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is moving online to inspire gamers to vote.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

AOC’s debut Twitch stream is one of the biggest ever

 Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to being chosen to be an impostor during her first live-streamed round of Among Us, moments after saying she hoped..
The Verge

Catch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live tonight on Twitch with HasanAbi and Pokimane

 Photo by Gotham/GC Images

A day after lighting up the internet by announcing she’d joined Twitch and was looking for streamers to play the breakout..
The Verge

