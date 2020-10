PM: Areas will come out of Tier 3 'when they are able to make progress'

Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”.

Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer?

If the infection rate ‘R’ in a Tier 3 area has not come below one,will it be possible under any circumstances for that area to come out of Tier3?

If the ‘R’ hasn’t come below one?”