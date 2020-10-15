10212020 Breonna Taylor Juror speaks

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

Grand Jury in the Breonna Taylor Case speak out about the lack of charges presented to them

Taylor case as we mentioned-- a judge granted one juror...in the case the ability to speak about the proceeedings.

The juror says the grand jury was never given the opportunity to discuss homicide charges.

The only opportunity that they were given that we can now ascertain from our client's statement, the recordings and the piu files were the one endangerment.

No other laws were discussed, whether it be particular to a certain offense or a defense to a certain offense."

Attorney general daniel cameron confirms prosecutors considered the shooting of breonna taylor justified -- and never pursued homicide charges.

He says that decision was reached after reviewing all the