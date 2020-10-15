Global  
 

Cabinet approves productivity and non-productivity linked bonuses for 2019-20





Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that Union Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020.

"More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crores," said Javadekar.


Union Cabinet approves adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, a government spokesperson said. Briefing the press after..
'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim [Video]

'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Javadekar after he said that pollution in Delhi is due to local factors. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM sought to know as to why pollution suddenly increased. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over the national capital. The air quality in the region took a hit as it reached 'very poor' levels. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year. The CPCB teams will focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated. Along with Delhi-NCR, teams will also visit places in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejrwal on stubble burning [Video]

‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejrwal on stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar should meet with Chief Minister of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana every month to find a solution to the menace of pollution. ‘This issue is important and cannot be handled at that level. I appealed to the centre to have monthly meetings with the Chief Ministers of UP, Delhi, Punjab Haryana regarding this issue, and work in a systematic and dedicated manner with fixed deadlines,’ Kejriwal added. Kejriwal also said that he does not agree with Javadekar’s claim that it would take at least 4 years to tackle pollution. He said that India’s engineers and scientists have found ways to curb stubble burning but there is a lack of political will to implement those steps. ‘Stubble is a huge liability right now. We can convert it into an opportunity. There is only one condition: Do we have the political will? Or will we politicise this as well?’ he asked. Kejriwal said that many factories in Punjab use stubble to produce coal and even pay farmers for it. Watch the full video for all the details.

Cabinet to give bonus of over Rs 3.7k cr to non-gazetted govt employees

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity bonus for the...
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees, to benefit 30 lakh

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the immediate disbursal of Rs 3,737 crore of bonus and...
Diwali cheer: Bonus for 30 lakh govt workers

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the immediate disbursal of Rs 3,737 crore of bonus and...
